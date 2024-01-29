Blackburn vs. Wrexham Villa live stream, schedule, preview: Watch English FA Cup live
Wrexham look to pull of an FA Cup upset as they take on Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round today. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Wrexham have become a hugely popular team in America after they were taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Interest in the club grew when the Welcome to Wrexham documentary came out on Disney+. New American fans have seen the club be promoted from the National League to League Two. Promotion and relegation do not exist in U.S. Soccer and Wrexham's success has shone a light on the concept.
The fourth round of the FA Cup has already seen one 'giant killing' — as Maidstone United of the National League South defeated Ipswich Town of the Championship. Wrexham can take inspiration from Maidstone's success but also from a fellow Welsh side.
Newport County — who are based in south Wales- put on a class performance to come from two goals down to draw level with Manchester United yesterday. However, it was not enough and the Welsh team ended up losing 4-2.
Wrexham travel to Ewood Park to play Blackburn Rovers who are currently 18th in the Championship. They are only eight points above the relegation zone, so the club will be playing this fixture with an eye on this weekend's league match against Queens Park Rangers.
The team from Wales are flying high in League Two -- they are second in the division and on course for another promotion. Wrexham have a very good squad which includes former Premier League stars James McClean and Steven Fletcher.
One Wrexham player to look out for is Elliot Lee -formerly of West Ham United- who has scored 13 goals in 27 league games this season.
The winner of this tie will host Newcastle United in the fifth round, so there is a lot to play for.
How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs. Wrexham in the FA Cup
- Date: Monday, Jan. 29
- Start Time: 14:30 p.m ET
- Location: Blackburn, England
- Stadium: Ewood Park
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this FA Cup fixture live on ESPN.