Boban Marjanovic wins free chicken sandwiches for fans with epic free-throw line swag
Winner winner, chicken dinner, courtesy of Boban Marjanovic.
By Kyle Delaney
Last night, the Houston Rockets took on the Los Angeles Clippers in the final game of the NBA's regular season. This was one of those rare win-win-win scenarios where everybody has something to smile about afterward.
In the dying minutes of last night's Rockets-Clippers game, Boban Marjonich was sent to the free-throw line. As Boban took and missed his first free throw, the anticipation slowly grew inside Crytpo.com arena. Free chicken was officially on the line. One more missed free throw is all it would take. Boban stepped up to the line and delivered, looking about as cool as you could possibly look bricking two free throws.
Per @WorldWideWob on Twitter/X:
He really said, "I got you," shushed the crowd like a QB in the red zone, and pointed up after his second miss like he just sealed Game 7 of the Finals.
For the fans, this was the Clippers' last home game in Crypto.com arena. Next season, the Clips will move into the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood. After 25 seasons of sharing their home court status with the Los Angeles Lakers and the NHL's Kings, it's only fitting that these Clippers' fans got free chicken sandwiches. After all, they deserve that.
Since the Rockets didn't make the Play-In tournament, this game marked the end of their 2023-24 season. This would explain why Boban, a guy who has never averaged more than 13 minutes in an NBA season, was playing in the first place. Boban finished the game with 12 points and eight rebounds. With a 116-105 victory, the Rockets finished the year at .500 and avoided their fourth consecutive losing season.
The Clippers' season, on the other hand, has really just begun. The Dallas Mavericks await them in the first round of next week's playoffs, which is why the Clippers took this opportunity to rest. They sat eight guys, including James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and Russell Westbrook.