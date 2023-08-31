3 Boston Red Sox most to blame for sweep at hands of Houston Astros
The Boston Red Sox were swept by the Houston Astros this week. Boston is falling out of the postseason race quick, and they can't afford these losses.
By Mark Powell
Red Sox to blame: Justin Turner came up short
Justin Turner went 2-for-12 with an RBI in the Red Sox series against Houston. For a player who has come up huge all season long, this was a surprising sore spot. Turner thrives in Fenway Park, just take one look at his splits. But Turner -- a player who seems born to play in Boston -- struggled mightily in one of the Red Sox most important series of the season thus far.
In the same week David Ortiz praised Turner's value to the Red Sox, he failed to make much of an impact against Houston. While it doesn't take away from what Ortiz said, it is enough to wonder whether Turner, Rafael Devers and Co. are meant to be an AL Wild Card team this season.
“If I’m the Red Sox right now, I take advantage of his next couple of years,” Ortiz explained. “Look at the monster season he’s putting together. We know how good of a hitter he is, but we also know what he brings to the table in the clubhouse loaded up with young players. (You) got it right there. Go and get him.”
Boston lost three games, it happens. However, Turner and Co. need to find a way to turn things around fast considering the majority of their opponents reside in the AL West, which features a three-way tie atop the division. All three teams have better records than the Red Sox
The Sox are seven games out of the final Wild Card spot as of this writing.