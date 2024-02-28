Brandon Beane makes a declarative statement on Stefon Diggs rumors
There has been a lot of trade rumors swirling around Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but general manager Brandon Beane put those to an end at the NFL Scouting Combine.
By Kinnu Singh
Look closely, and you can see a once-promising Buffalo Bills team beginning to fall apart. Former All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White has been injured in two of the past three seasons. The dynamic safety tandem of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are on their last legs. Even defensive end Von Miller has lost a step.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been the most consistent — and often only — dynamic weapon on the Bills offense. Now, even he seems to be surrounded by controversy. Throughout the 2023 NFL season, rumors suggested that the former All-Pro wide receiver was unhappy with Buffalo's offensive scheme, that his relationship with quarterback Josh Allen was deteriorating, or that he wanted to be traded. Diggs has constantly been asked about his future in Buffalo, and he has repeatedly claimed that he wants to retire as a Bill.
Bills GM Brandon Beane expects WR Stefon Diggs to remain in Buffalo
At the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Brandon Beane addressed questions about Diggs' future in Buffalo.
"Yeah, I expect him to be here," Beane told reporters on Tuesday, h/t The Athletic.
Diggs' contract essentially guarantees that he will remain with Buffalo throughout the 2024 NFL season. The 30-year-old's contract becomes fully guaranteed in March and carries an approximately $31 million dead cap hit, according to Spotrac. After 2024, Buffalo would have to take a $22.2 million dead cap hit to move on from Diggs. The Bills already have the largest salary cap deficit in the league, and they definitely can't afford to take on more financial penalties. The Bills are currently $43.3 million over the salary cap figure for the 2024 NFL season.
Diggs has remained a pivotal part of the Bills offensive attack. During the 2023 NFL season, Diggs was targeted 160 times — the third-most targets of his career. He finished the season with 107 catches for 1,183 yards with eight touchdowns. The performance earned Diggs his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod despite a late-season slump.
With wide receiver Gabe Davis set to hit free agency, the cap-strapped Bills will likely need to rely on Diggs more than ever next year. The next rendition of the Bills team will be full of new, younger players, but one constant will remain: Allen will still be slinging the ball to Diggs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.