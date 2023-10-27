3 players Braves could have added on World Series rosters
The Atlanta Braves failed to make it out of the NLDS again, and looking at some of the players in the World Series for the Rangers and Diamondbacks, they had a chance to add one or two.
1. Nathan Eovaldi, SP, Rangers
Let's get this out of the way -- there were pretty clear reasons as to why Alex Anthopoulos and the rest of the Braes front office didn't necessarily deem their starting pitching a priority in free agency. There's no way they could've foreseen injuries to Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Kyle Wright, and many others affecting this team, a club also hopeful for the return of Michael Soroka.
At the same time, when a chance to fortify the rotation with a proven pitcher like Nathan Eovaldi emerges at a reasonable price, it's something that you have to wonder why the Braves didn't consider it more thoroughly.
Yes, Eovaldi has dealt with injury issues of his own in his career, including even this season with the Rangers. When he's been on the mound, however, he's been an absolute dynamo.
Eovaldi finished the regular season with a 12-5 record over 25 starts, posting a 3.63 ERA and 1.14 WHIP on the season. As he did in his previous stop with the Red Sox, though, he's turned it up a notch in the postseason for Texas. He's delivered four Quality Starts in as many appearances while putting up a 2.42 ERA and 0.96 WHIP for the playoffs. Eovaldi has been absolute nails evvery time he's been called upon, which is probably why the Rangers called upon him for Game 1 of the World Series.
Given that Texas was able to land Eovaldi for just a two-year, $34 million contract this offseason, that seems well within the tight-ish budget that the Braves prefer to utilize. And looking back now, having him as the No. 2 or 3 in the rotation could've been massively beneficial for Atlanta.