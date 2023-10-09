Braves fans in meltdown mode after falling behind in NLDS Game 2 vs. Phillies
After losing Game 1 of the NLDS to the Phillies, a quick 3-0 deficit in Game 2 put Braves fans straight back into their feelings almost immediately.
The Atlanta Braves were the best team in baseball for most of the regular season, but playoff baseball is a different animal built to test even the strongest teams. And right now, the Braves are not passing the test.
The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 on Saturday, putting the once-World Series favorites in a hole. But a bounce-back game on Monday could reset the scales. After two innings, the Braves didn't look much like actually having that rebound though.
Max Fried gave up a run in the first inning but got out of a jam without more damage. However, things didn't improve in the second inning as he gave up a two-run shot to JT Realmuto to fall behind 3-0 with 76 pitches thrown already.
With the Braves bullpen warming up, fans on Twitter couldn't believe what they were watching.
Braves fans meltdown on Twitter over Game 2 deficit vs. Phillies
No one loves a Braves deficit more than rivals
Rival fans reveled in the turn of events while media wondered if the Braves were simply crumbling mentally.
Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler had seven strikeouts in the first three innings, totally outdealing Fried on the mound for the Braves.
While Atlanta's pitching hasn't been outstanding in the playoffs so far, it's a much less worrying issue than the way the lineup's bats have all gone cold. The Braves managed five hits in Game 1 and through the first three innings in Game 2 they were no hit.
One of the most potent offenses in MLB just isn't getting the job done and that's all the difference in the series.
Will the Braves flip the switch and start generating some offense or will the Phillies shockingly run away with the series? There's still a good amount of baseball to play but time is running out for Atlanta.