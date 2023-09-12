Braves: Matt Olson sounds downright upset about breaking Andruw Jones record
Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson is closing in on Andruw Jones single-season home run record, but he doesn't seem to care all that much.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is having a breakout season, hitting 50 home runs and closing in on team history in the process. Olson leads all of baseball in home runs on the year.
After crossing the half-century mark on Monday night in the second half of the Braves doubleheader in Philly, Olson was asked what breaking Andruw Jones record would mean to him personally. Olson grew up in Georgia, and is certainly well aware of his place in team lore.
“It's definitely a cool moment I can look back on,” Olson said after the Phillies game, per ESPN. “I'd be lying if you said you don't want it. But it's not the priority.”
That's certainly the appropriate answer, but where's the excitement?
Braves fans care about Matt Olson's record, but Matt Olson doesn't
While Olson may claim he has greater goals in mind -- such as winning a World Series, one would assume -- even his opponents are well aware of the meaning behind each of his home runs. Phillies star Kyle Schwarber helped retrieve Olson's 50th home run ball from the Citizens Bank Park crowd. Olson, who did offer thanks, also didn't seem all that impressed.
"Respect that from him," said Olson.
So...do you want the ball, Matt?
Olson is stoic in nature, so it should come as no surprise that he has greater goals in mind than his own personal accolades. In many ways, he fits the Braves team culture, which emphasizes 'we before me'.
Initially forced to face the insurmountable task of replacing franchise icon Freddie Freeman, Olson has held his own and then some this season. While he's unlikely to win NL MVP -- that award could go to his teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. for one -- Olson's importance to the middle of this Atlanta lineup cannot be understated.