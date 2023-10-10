3 grave mistakes the Braves cannot afford to repeat in NLDS
The Atlanta Braves were lucky not to lose Game 2 of the NLDS thanks to some late-game heroics from Austin Riley and Michael Harris II. They won't get as lucky in Philly.
By Mark Powell
Brian Snitker, Braves cannot afford to tinker
After a disappointing Game 1, Snitker altered his lineup again before Game 2, this time reverting back to the norm. As Henry wrote from Atlanta, sometimes you just have to go with what got you there:
"With Ranger Suarez starting for the Phillies in Game 1 and not expected to go very deep into the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker shook up his lineup in advance of an expected bullpen game. Austin Riley was shifted to the second spot, with Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies sliding in behind him, shaking up what was a very consistent starting lineup throughout the season...The result? Phillies pitchers landed just the third shutout of the season on the high-powered Braves and the first time Atlanta had not plated a run at Truist Park since August 28, 2021."
Clearly, that tinkering did not work to Snitker's favor in Game 1. As one of the best veteran managers in the game, Snitker clearly knows this. Yet, even he is capable of overthinking, especially in a postseason environment where every game matters.
If Snit is in his right mind, he ought to keep things the same. Inserting Murphy back into the lineup makes sense, but don't bench a player like d'Arnaud, especially after he hit such a vital home run on Monday night.