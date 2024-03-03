Braves need reinforcements ready after latest concerning Ronald Acuña Jr. update
The Atlanta Braves should be ready for the worst after the latest Ronald Acuña Jr. injury update.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves are eagerly awaiting injury news on star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.. Acuña won NL MVP last season, but also has an extensive injury history. Any hiccup before Opening Day could vastly impact Atlanta's chances this coming season.
Acuña Jr.'s meniscus scare will receive another look, as he's set to get a second opinion this week. While the initial prognosis suggested that he wouldn't miss Opening Day, the Braves aren't so sure. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Acuña Jr. will see a specialist which could very well determine his fate.
"Ronald Acuna’s right knee certainly has Atlanta officials concerned. He will fly to Los Angeles to undergo an examination by Dr. Neal ElAttrache to determine the cause of irritation around the meniscus in his surgically-repaired right knee. If arthroscopic surgery is needed he’ll open the season on the injured list."
As Nightengale notes, any surgery would force Acuña out of action for at least a month, if not more. If so, the Braves need to be prepared.
Who would replace Ronald Acuña on the Braves roster?
Atlanta's outfield depth could be tested right away. Luke Williams is listed as the backup right fielder. Jarred Kelenic could also slide over there as well. Forrest Wall has impressed early this spring and has the edge for a roster spot. FanSided's Zach Rotman made the argument that the Braves JP Martinez trade could pay off immediately as Acuña's replacement on the roster:
"Martinez put up an excellent .963 OPS in the minors last season but had just a .575 OPS in 44 MLB plate appearances with the Rangers after getting called up in August. Martinez makes sense as a bench player for Atlanta as he can play all three outfield positions at an admirable level, but his lack of MLB experience should give them cause to pause."
Should Alex Anthopoulos choose to find a replacement in free agency, Tommy Pham, Adam Duvall and more remain available. Hopefully, that won't be necessary.