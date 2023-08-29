Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. has a new partner in crime
Ronald Acuña Jr. is a favorite to win the NL MVP, but there is one member of the Atlanta Braves who has been on a torrid stretch at the plate.
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Braves are having quite the season. With August nearing its end, the Braves hold a double-digit lead over their rivals in the NL East. Barring an unforeseen collapse, the division title will be theirs for the sixth year in a row. That can be attributed to everyone on the roster performing well.
This season, the Braves have two NL MVP candidates in Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, with the former being considered one of the favorites to win the award. Then there's a player who overcame a bad start to the year and became a consistent contributor, Marcell Ozuna. Well, there is another name that has been on fire for the past two months.
That player is outfielder Michael Harris II.
Braves: Michael Harris II has been on fire since early June
Harris was entering his second official season with the Braves after winning the NL Rookie of the Year award and signing a long-term contract extension. But, Harris had a rough start to the 2023 campaign, which included missing time due to a back injury. Entering June 6, Harris recorded a .163 batting average, a .246 on-base percentage, and a .244 slugging percentage. Certainly not ideal, and some fans had to be panicking about whether the 2022 season was an anomaly.
No worries, Braves fans, Harris was more than okay. Since June 6, Harris is slashing .341/.371/.552, while recording 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 44 runs, and 86 hits.
Overall, Harris is now slashing .283/.328/.451 while recording 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 57 runs, 106 hits, 77 strikeouts, and 24 walks in 375 at-bats (106 games).
The Braves are a team that's not afraid to call up their top prospects, and if they feel they have a bright future with the team and contribute at a high level, they are not afraid to commit to them long-term. Despite a hiccup at the start of the year, Harris has reassured Braves fans that he will be just fine, due in part to a scorching-hot two months of the 2023 season.