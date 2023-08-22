Braves Rumors: 3 pitchers who could replace Charlie Morton if he retires
The Atlanta Braves could be looking to replace veteran Charlie Morton if he retires and these three options would be great avenues to do so.
2. RHP Kyle Hendricks (Chicago Cubs)
One thing that the younger options already in Atlanta’s farm system don’t offer that Morton long has for the Braves is the veteran moxie on the mound. There’s something to be said for a guy who doesn’t have elite stuff when he’s on the bump, but can work himself out of jams and innings when it’s needed to help the bullpen and help the club win by limiting damage.
Subsequently, there’s a chance that’s something Alex Anthopoulous would target if Morton indeed retires after the 2023 season. And it just so happens that a perfect one-for-one replacement in that capacity is slated to hit free agency this offseason: Longtime Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
Hendricks will be 34 years old at the beginning of next season but has continued to be a solid starter as he’s been for several years. After starting the season on the IL in Chicago, he’s been a reliable cog on the mound, posting a 3.83 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 17 starts this year.
It’s actually been a bit of a bounce-back campaign for Hendricks after he had an ERA of 4.77 in 2021 and 4.80 in 2022 with a WHIP of 1.29 or higher in those seasons. But prior to that, he hadn’t had an ERA higher than 3.46 since the 2015 season, his second year in the league, and hadn’t seen his WHIP above 1.19 in any season prior to 2021.
There’s still clearly plenty of gas in Hendricks’ tank but, with a plethora of high-end options available in free agency, he could come relatively cheap in comparison. That’s music to Anthopoulos’ ears, especially for a guy who can be a steady innings-eater in the vein that Morton has been in Atlanta.