Braves rumors: 3 Max Fried replacements who are already on the roster
With Max Fried's future hanging in the balance, the Atlanta Braves will closely monitor their potential in-house replacements in 2024.
1. A.J. Smith-Shawver is the heir apparent to Max Fried in Atlanta
A.J. Smith-Shawver continues to rank as the Braves' No. 1 prospect, a title he will lose in the 2024 season once he accumulates enough innings. The 21-year-old from Fort Worth made six appearances and five starts for the Braves last season, going 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA and 1.105 WHIP in 25.1 innings. He managed 20 strikeouts in the MLB. With Triple-A Gwinnett, his numbers were fairly similar — 4.17 ERA and 1.268 WHIP with 47 strikeouts in 41.0 innings.
There's a chance Atlanta promotes Smith-Shawver into an open competition with Elder for the No. 5 spot in the staring rotation. That said, he did struggle with walks last season, especially in Gwinnett. Smith-Shawver was under consideration for the Game 3 start in the NLDS, but Snitker stuck with Elder. That is probably indicative of the hierarchy going into spring training.
Of course, Smith-Shawver is three years younger than Elder. He's not supposed to be ready. The Braves can afford to let him incubate in the minors. The Chris Sale trade — hopefully combined with a bit of positive injury luck — should allow the Braves to avoid the spate of emergency starters that plagued the 2023 campaign.
One positive indicator is Smith-Shawver's excellent xBA (.204) in the majors last season. He needs to regain his command and avoid costly mistakes, but Smith-Shawver boasts impressive stuff. His trajectory is pointed up, and the Braves are clearly confident in his future. He might not break out in 2024, but if Fried leaves, that is a massive opening that Smith-Shawver can take advantage of.