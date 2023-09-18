Braves rumors: Fried replacement, Former Yankee breaking through, quick stop for pitcher, more
- One pitcher made the briefest of stops in Atlanta
- A former Yankee acquired this offseason is on the roster
- If Max Fried doesn't get a Braves extension, replacements come with question marks
By Josh Wilson
Dereck Rodriguez makes very brief stop in Atlanta
Dereck Rodriguez was a Brave, and then, as quickly as he arrived, he was gone again. Such is life for a player like Rodriguez on the fringe of the major leagues, jockeying back and forth between the Triple-A level and MLB.
After we covered the news that he had his contract selected and joined the active roster yesterday, he has been designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday.
Looking at his performance on Sunday, there's good reason for that move to have been made. He appeared in a relief outing on Sunday but gave up eight runs over two innings pitched, throwing just 54 pitches. He allowed seven hits, two of them home runs. He also walked three batters.
Simply, Rodriguez was given a shot, and couldn't hack it. MLB Trade Rumors points out that when he hits waivers, it'll be the third time for Rodriguez this season. There's a chance he winds up back with Atlanta (they DFA'd him earlier this year, as well, but he stayed with the club's minor league team), but that remains to be seen.