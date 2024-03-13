Braves rumors: Max Fried doubt grows, absurd trade proposal, prospect debut timelines
- The Atlanta Braves are probably only going to have Max Fried for one more season.
- As if they needed more middle infield help, here is an outlandish trade proposal!
- Plus, the latest timelines on top prospects Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver.
By John Buhler
Braves rumors: Max Fried free agency pessimism is becoming a trend
We have seen how Alex Anthopoulos operates before, so don't be shocked if this is indeed Max Fried's last year in an Atlanta uniform. In recent years, we have seen popular longtime Braves in Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson leave for other NL clubs in free agency. With age and injuries not working in his favor, Fried may not get the money he covets from Atlanta next MLB offseason.
Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors wrote the following on what he thinks could happen to Fried.
"Fried's going to want to top [Carlos] Rodon, which isn't a price range the Braves have tended to go in their extensions ... I think he'll join Dansby [Swanson] and Freddie [Freeman] as longtime Braves to hit the market and probably sign elsewhere."
The only member of the Braves' rotation who is expected to be with the club in the long run is fireballer Spencer Strider. This is because he inked a massive extension with the team well before his years of arbitration were exhausted. While Chris Sale is under contract next year, it is a year-to-year thing for the ageless Charlie Morton. Other guys in the Atlanta system have more years on their side.
Keep in mind that Bryce Elder was an All-Star last year, and has many more seasons of team control to work with. While AJ Smith-Shawver briefly debuted with the club last summer, he still classifies as a rookie. Top prospect Hurston Waldrep has not pitched a game at the big league level. Could one of them be as good as Fried? Maybe not, but none would cost as much as what Fried could command.
Unless he is willing to take a team discount, Fried is probably entering his final year with the Braves.