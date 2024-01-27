Braves Rumors: Max Fried-Freddie Freeman comp, Chris Sale hype, NL East trade buzz
By John Buhler
Braves rumors: Chris Sale hype train has left the station, full steam ahead
One of the big reasons to get behind the Braves this offseason has been the acquisition of southpawed pitcher Chris Sale. Although the best days are probably behind the seven-time AL All-Star, he comes to Atlanta, a team he grew up rooting for, with a chip on his shoulder. He projects to be either the No. 3 or No. 4 starter in Atlanta behind Max Fried, Spencer Strider, maybe Charlie Morton?
Morton just turned 40, but he is super fired up to have a fellow 1980s kid joining him in the rotation.
To me, the Sale hype train is starting to get out of control. Then again, I low-key love it. For the Braves to get back to the World Series, win it, and not lose in the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies again, it all comes down to the starting rotation holding serve in October. The bats need to stay hot, but if the Braves can go four, even five deep with its rotation, that is good for them and bad for everyone else.
When Sale is on, he can be unhittable. His passion for the game and willingness to compete have carried him throughout his big-league career. While his best can be bested by other guys in the Atlanta rotation, his arrival into Braves Country is welcomed because he knows how to win and he will help raise the floor in what was previously seen as a point of great vulnerability for the NL contenders.
Health needs to be on the Braves' side this season, but everything else appears to be in their favor.