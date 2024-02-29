If the Braves don't re-sign Max Fried, these 6 aces could replace him
The Atlanta Braves appear unlikely to sign Max Fried to a contract extension. With that in mind, which potential aces could replace him?
By Mark Powell
1. Braves should sign Zack Wheeler next winter to replace Max Fried
The Philadelphia Phillies have made extending co-ace Zack Wheeler a priority, much like they did Aaron Nola last spring. Also like Nola's situation, Wheeler has yet to agree to any terms with Dave Dombrowski and Co.
"The Phillies are hoping to extend 33-year-old ace Zack Wheeler's contract beyond 2024," Jon Heyman reported. "Both sides are believed to have a keen interest in working it out. Philly is good about taking care of its best people."
Dombrowski confirmed that the two sides are discussing a new deal, as well.
"Zack would not mislead you. Of course, we've talked," Dombrowski said. "It is a priority. We would love to get that deal done."
This is all great news for Phillies fans, but it should sound familiar. While Philadelphia did eventually re-sign Nola, who is a homegrown ace, it took until this winter for the Phillies front office to pony up. Heck, they even reportedly flirted with some potential replacements, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell.
In the meantime, the Braves expressed interest in Nola and made a competitive offer. Atlanta could be in a similar situation next year with Wheeler if he reaches free agency. Signing a pitcher of Wheeler's caliber is reason enough to show interest. Stealing him away from a division rival would make it all the sweeter.
Wheeler is older than Fried, but would also come at a cheaper price tag and perhaps on a shorter deal. Anthopoulos will pick up the phone if he's available.