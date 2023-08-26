Braves rumors: Ozzie Albies' return, surprise free agent target, HR history chase
- Braves getting closer to HR history
- Surprise free agency target fits the Anthopoulos mold
- Ozzie Albies' return is tantalizingly close
By John Buhler
Atlanta Braves rumors: Luis Severino a surprise free agency target?
If the Braves end up losing Charlie Morton to retirement, there may be a bargain-bin signing available for general manager Alex Anthopoulos in free agency. Chase Irle of Sports Talk ATL suggested Luis Severino of the New York Yankees. It seems like a low-risk, high-reward sort of option. At the very least, I am intrigued. Let's discuss why targeting Severino is not the craziest idea to be had in all this.
With the Braves firing on all cylinders as a roster, The Battery being a limitless cash cow and Liberty Media making Braves shares available to be bought and traded on the stock market, financial capital is not going to be an issue for this franchise going forward. However, Anthopoulos has a reputation of never overspending in MLB free agency. It is why he let Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson walk.
So when it comes to Severino, we know what he is capable of at his peak. He was a brilliant pitcher earlier in his career for the Yankees, but arm troubles and inconsistencies have made him a shell of what he once was. At the very least, Severino could be a borderline-roster candidate to help the Braves fill out their starting rotation at the start of next season. He could be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter.
Even if Severino does not succeed in Atlanta, he is not going to cost an arm and a leg in free agency.