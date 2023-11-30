Braves rumors: Player pitches Ohtani on ATL, bullpen signing Cease cost
- Dylan Cease is coveted, but what would it cost for Braves?
- The Braves make a signing to fortify its bullpen
- ATL pitcher gives Ohtani an official pitch
By Josh Wilson
Penn Murfee signed by Braves... again
Starting pitching is the top priority for the Braves, or should be, but that doesn't mean everything else is on hold until they solve it. The Braves made a fringe move to fortify their bullpen by signing Penn Murfee according to Jeff Passan.
If this is feeling like Groundhog Day, yeah, you're not losing it! Murfee was claimed a few weeks ago and non-tendered, and is now back with the Braves.
Murfee is entering his third year, but has only pitched 83 innings so far in the bigs. In his 14 innings last year, though, he performed well, giving up just five hits and two earned runs.
Hard to make much of what his potential is in 2024, but Baseball Reference projects him to have a 3.69 ERA in 39 innings with a WHIP of 1.205 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.67. Definitely someone to learn more about and keep an eye on as spring training draws near to see what his chances are of having staying power with Atlanta.