Braves Rumors: Postseason roster surprise, Josh Hader latest, World Series simulation
From a World Series simulation, to Josh Hader rumors, to someone making the NLDS roster, here are your latest and greatest Atlanta Braves rumors to sink your teeth into on the finest Wednesday.
Atlanta Braves rumors: This postseason roster spot may be up for grabs
During the Braves' first intra-squad scrimmage ahead of the NLDS, we learned two big things regarding the pitching staff. One, that Max Fried will almost certainly be the starter in Game 2 on Monday vs. the winner of the Marlins-Phillies series with Spencer Strider getting Game 1. And two, rookie AJ Smith-Shawver may have strengthened his chances of making the postseason roster.
David O'Brien of The Athletic believes Smith-Shawver may have done enough in his exhibition start Tuesday. He went five innings, giving up one hit with five strikeouts and two walks in his 75 pitches. This comes on the heels of his strong showing vs. the Chicago Cubs last weekend. At this stage of the game, you have to go with the hot hand on the mound. Atlanta cannot let anything go to waste.
Should someone like Smith-Shawver provide meaningful innings to the Atlanta staff in the NLDS and beyond, then the Braves are well-equipped to win their second World Series championship in three years. If not, and key pieces like Fried and Strider are not up to snuff, then it will be yet another long offseason in Atlanta, one where they let their best team since the 1996 Braves fall to the wayside.
Once again, Atlanta will only go as far this postseason as its pitching staff will allow for it to go.