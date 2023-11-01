Braves rumors: Ron Washington's chances, dark horse free agent, Rosario replacement
- Will the Houston Astros hire Braves third base coach Ron Washington?
- A dark horse free agent fit for the Braves rotation
- An All-Star Eddie Rosario replacement.
By Mark Powell
Braves rumors: An All-Star Eddie Rosario replacement
The Braves have a club option on Eddie Rosario, and that decision is looming. Rosario plays left field on a Braves offense loaded with stars. His defense was often an adventure in left field, despite what his peers may think of him.
Rosario would make under $10 million next season, which is honestly pretty close to his market value. It just depends whether Alex Anthopoulos wants to upgrade at the position. Rosario's platoon partner, Kevin Pillar, is expected to leave in free agency as well.
One potential replacement floated by Sportstalk ATL was Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Such a name was only listed thanks to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, who suggested the Braves were a good fit for the free agent. Gurriel made the All-Star team in 2023.
"Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had arguably the best year of his career, and it couldn’t come at a better time. In 2016, Gurriel signed a seven-year, $22 million contract with the Blue Jays that covered 2017 through 2023 and included a player opt-out clause after this season; the opt out overrides his service time, which would have given his organization, now the Diamondbacks, another year of control. Gurriel slashed .261/.309/.463 this season with 35 doubles, 24 home runs and 82 RBIs. He also had 14 Defensive Runs Saved, the best mark of his career by far," Jim Bowden wrote.
Gurriel marks a huge upgrade in every facet over Rosario. He can play corner outfield, and is reliable at the plate as his stats show. If Anthopoulos is willing to pay up, then why not take a chance?