Braves vs Dodgers: 3 positions where Atlanta has clear edge in NL arms race
The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent over $1 billion on free agents, but the Atlanta Braves' roster still stacks up well.
2. Braves are better than Dodgers in right field
The Dodgers are officially moving Mookie Betts to second base, which takes the fire out of this particular debate. With all due respect to Jayson Heyward, a player every Atlanta fan has fond feelings for, he is nowhere close to the same level as Ronald Acuña Jr., who is fresh off his first National League MVP award.
Heyward is a former All-Star and five-time Gold Glove recipient. He began his career as a Braves first-round pick in 2007. He played his best baseball in Atlanta. Now, over a decade later, he is still more than solid for the Dodgers. He slashed .269/.340/.473 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI in 377 AB last season. Age and injury concerns persist for the 34-year-old, but he would start for a number of teams. He is, in fact, starting for arguably baseball's best team.
That said, Acuña broke several records en route to his unanimous MVP victory in 2023. He became the first player in league history to join the 40-70 club — 41 home runs, 73 stolen bases. Acuña was a thumping headache for every pitcher. He batted .377 with a 1.012 OPS. When Acuña got on base, he was a constant nuisance for pitchers, catchers, and fielders alike. When he wasn't on base, half the time that was because the ball had been launched over the fence.
Acuña slacks off in the field from time to time, but he's a tier-one athlete who is equally adept at taking your breath away with a swift flick of the leather. The Braves will hope the 26-year-old can build on his historic season in 2024. Acuña was sidelined for Atlanta's World Series run back in 2021. It's about time for him to get a shot on baseball's biggest stage. If the Braves can topple the Dodgers in a battle of National League heavyweights, you can bet Acuña will share a large chunk of the responsibility.