Brighton vs. Manchester City live stream, TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Brighton against Manchester City in the Premier League.
Erling Haaland missed Manchester City's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup last weekend due to injury. The Norweigan is still a doubt for their Premier League tie against Brighton this week.
Haaland has scored 31 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season and will be a miss if he is unable to feature against the Seagulls. Bernardo Silva scored the winner against the Blues last Saturday. The Portuguese has now managed 11 goals and five assists in 42 matches this campaign.
Pep Guardiola's side are currently third in the Premier League behind Arsenal and Liverpool. However, they do still have a game in hand, so are still the favorites to win the division.
Doing a successive treble is now off the cards after their defeat to Real Madrid in the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League last week. However, doing the double is still on if they can win their remaining Premier League games and defeat Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 25.
City come up against a Brighton side this week who have gained many plaudits for how well run a club they are. However, Roberto De Zerbi's side are still only 10th in the Premier League and there are questions as to whether he will stay on as their manager.
Brighton lineup predictions
- Bart Verbruggen
- Pervis Estupinan
- Lewis Dunk
- Jan Paul van Hecke
- Joel Veltman
- Carlos Baleba
- Pascal Gross
- Joao Pedro
- Jakub Moder
- Simon Adingra
- Danny Welbeck
Manchester City lineup predictions
- Ederson
- Kyle Walker
- Manuel Akanji
- Nathan Ake
- John Stones
- Rodri
- Bernardo Silva
- Phil Foden
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Jack Grealish
- Julian Alvarez
How to watch Brighton vs. Manchester City in the Premier League
- Date: Thursday, Apr. 25
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Brighton, England
- Stadium: Amex Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.