Brock Purdy made Patrick Peterson look silly for midweek trash talk
Patrick Peterson called out Brock Purdy ahead of the Steelers vs. 49ers Week 1 bout, and the seventh-round pick made the former fifth-overall pick look foolish for it.
"There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we are gonna get from those guys in certain situations. When I get my pick on Sunday, we will talk about it."- Patrick Peterson on All Things Covered
Purdy did respond with "We'll see", but also got a chance to show up Peterson on the field. Early in the first quarter, Purdy hit wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a touchdown at Peterson's expense.
Well, it seems like words on podcasts do have an effect, but for the wrong reasons, and San Francisco jumped out early on the Steelers as a result.
Patrick Peterson failed to back up his words against Brock Purdy and got burned in the process
In fairness, Peterson was one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL despite his recent journeyman status. Additionally, Purdy is coming off surgery to his elbow following San Francisco's NFC Championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That said, Purdy is having his way.
Sometimes, speaking on podcasts can backfire. It's a place where things can be edited and manipulated to fit a certain native. Unfortunately for Peterson, it's mostly been a disaster as Purdy and the 49ers continue to roll on.
Being honest is one thing, but be warned that your words will forever be out for public consumption, and for Peterson, he's learning that lesson the hard way, courtesy of the way Purdy has been playing and how the 49ers are rolling.