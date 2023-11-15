Browns get devastating Deshaun Watson new after epic comeback win
Deshaun Watson's second season with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end after needing to have shoulder surgery. He went 5-1 in his six starts for the Browns this season. Can they survive?
By John Buhler
And just like that, Deshaun Watson's second season with the Cleveland Browns is over. Watson may have suffered an ankle injury in the Browns' thrilling road victory over the division rival Baltimore Ravens last week, but a previously undiscovered shoulder injury is what is putting him on the shelf. Watson is having shoulder surgery. His season is over. He went 5-1 as the Browns' starter this year.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network does not know right now if Watson's shoulder injury is connected to the one he suffered earlier in the season. What he does know is that the Browns are having a fantastic season, but P.J. Walker will now have to serve as their starting quarterback for the duration. Walker has appeared in five games for the Browns this season, going 1-1 as their starter. It is his show now.
Through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Browns are 6-3 and in position to make the postseason out of the AFC. Yes, the entire AFC North is above .500, but it is hard to imagine all four of its teams getting into the playoff field. Cleveland has played great complementary football all year long, but losing Watson for the campaign certainly puts a damper on their upward trajectory as a contender.
Here is Rapoport breaking the news of Watson being out for the year on Good Morning Football.
The Browns will host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Sunday, who are also 6-3 on the year.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson out for the year with a shoulder fracture
While Watson is a much-maligned star in this league for obvious reasons, you just hate this injury from the perspective of Browns fans. Although the team has played consistently better ball under Kevin Stefanski than they have under pretty much any other head coach since coming back into the league in 1999, this team rarely makes the playoffs. Losing Watson for the year puts that in jeopardy.
Of the four teams in-division, the Ravens are playing the best, but that is a team that the Browns just found a way to beat on the road. Cincinnati may have the highest ceiling of the four teams, but the Bengals have been more up-and-down of anyone in-division up to this point this year. While the Steelers may have the highest floor, they are not a serious threat with Kenny Pickett at quarterback.
Overall, you hate to see a team lose one of its most important players at roughly the halfway point. Cleveland has a talented roster, is well-coached and has a capable backup in Walker. However, it is hard to see the Browns being able to remain slightly better than .500 in the second half of the campaign. 11-6 gets them into the postseason, but 10-7 in a deep AFC may have them on the fence.
Watson may be expected to make a full recovery, but another season for him ends in disappointment.