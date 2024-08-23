Bryce Young will finally get much-needed playing time ahead of Panthers regular season
By Lior Lampert
After sitting out the team's first two preseason games, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will play in the team's final exhibition against the Buffalo Bills.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales confirmed the news.
"My hope is to get the starters out there early in the game," Canales stated.
It remains unclear how much burn Young and the starters will receive in the preseason finale. But Canales said they should get "some good work," per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Bryce Young will finally get much-needed playing time in the Panthers' preseason finale vs. the Bills
Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, is coming off one of the worst rookie seasons of any signal-caller in NFL history. With that in mind, his lack of playing time in Carolina's tune-up matches thus far has been questionable. Nevertheless, it's better late than never, and he appears slated for a considerable workload in Buffalo based on Canales' comments.
Canales cited injuries and players not having a complete "grasp of the system" regarding Young and most of the first-team unit's delayed preseason debut:
"So it was like, 'Why don't we wait another week to get a stronger group to put out there,'" Canales communicated via ESPN's David Newton. "I didn't want to go out there and just kind of stumble around stuff as we're still trying to figure out our scheme."
Carolina hired Canales this offseason to maximize Young's talents following the latter's dismal inaugural campaign. The Panthers' new sideline general has worked up the coaching ranks for his offensive acumen. He played a massive role in the career resurrections of veteran journeyman quarterbacks like Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield.
All eyes will be on Young in the Panthers' last warmup contest before their 2024 regular-season opener versus the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 8.