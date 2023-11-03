Bucks have seen spike in interest since acquiring Damian Lillard
While the Milwaukee Bucks have been struggling on the court, they've seen a spike in interest in all facets of the business since trading for Damian Lillard.
According to Front Office Sports, the Bucks have had a huge surge in interest since trading for Damian Lillard. Milwaukee was able to sell 1,500+ ticket packages since trading for the All-NBA player. Their site traffic has seen a 500 percent grow and they have gained 200,000 followers on social media.
While the on-court production to start the season has been middling at times, the trade for the Bucks has been successful from a business perspective. It has also enabled the team to get Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a long-term contract and keep him for the foreseeable future.
Of course, if the defense continues on the downward slope and the Bucks are trying to keep their head above water, their franchise player might still request a trade. But even in the worst-case scenarios, the team will be able to get a solid return for arguably one of the best players in franchise history.
Do these early financial returns mean that the Damian Lillard trade was a success?
No matter what happens on the court, as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is a top-3 player in the league and is committed to the organization, this trade will be a success. The exact added financial returns are the ice on the cake for the team.