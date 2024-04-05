How to Claim Caesars Michigan $1,000 Promo for New Users in April 2024
By Joe Summers
Michigan residents looking to score a BIG payday in April can do just that with Caesars Sportsbook's exclusive sign-up promo worth up to $1,000!
Your first wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be covered by Caesars and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you a second chance if things don't go your way.
Here's how to get started, as well as a breakdown of why Caesars is one of Michigan's best sportsbooks:
Caesars Sportsbook Michigan Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
Promo Code
$1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$5
Yes
FANSIDED1000
How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo in Michigan
Follow these simple steps to see how to claim a $1,000 no-sweat first bet at Caesars Sportsbook:
1. Click here to sign up for Caesars
2. Use the promo code FANSIDED1000
3. Deposit at least $10
After your deposit, your first bet of up to $1,000 will then be refunded in bonus bets if you lose, guaranteed!
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, then your first wager can be for whatever amount you'd like.
Only new Caesars users in Michigan or another state with legal sports betting have access to this promo and it's only available for a short time. Click here to sign up for Caesars now!
What Are Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are essentially wagers using house funds that let you bet on games and teams without risking your own money.
If you win a $25 bonus bet on a team with +200 odds, for example, you'll receive $50 that can be wagered with or withdrawn using an eligible transactional method of your choice.
How to Use Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
When you fill out a bet slip, you'll be prompted to either use a bonus bet (if one is available) or real money. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box before finalizing your wager and you're all set!
You can check your remaining balance in the account management section, though keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them. Stay active and check your account each day to ensure you're not missing out on potential bonuses.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in Michigan since January 2021.
Is Caesars Sportsbook Legit in Michigan?
Yes. Caesars is widely considered one of the most reliable and trusted sportsbooks not only in Michigan, but across the United States as well.
With exclusive odds boosts, a customer-service team, mobile app access, and a unique rewards system leveraging Caesars' casino and resort brands, you'll quickly find out why it's such a popular sportsbook.
For NFL fans, an exclusive partnership with the NFL lets you watch in-season games live through the app as well!
Is Caesars Sportsbook Legal in Michigan?
Yes, Caesars is a fully legal and operational sportsbook in Michigan.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Michigan?
Yes. There are no restrictions for betting on college sports or player props in Michigan.
What is the Best Caesars Sportsbook?
Caesars is certainly among the very best, though I recommend checking out each available sportsbook to see which one is your favorite. That'll not only let you take advantage of all of the welcome bonuses, but you can enjoy different rewards programs and unique features, too!
Since this is a competitive market, it's wise to shop around before locking in a bet. Different sportsbooks can have different odds for the same bet, so be sure to check all of your apps to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck.
Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.10
FANSIDED1000
FanDuel
$200 on winning first bet
$10
$5
None
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.50
None
