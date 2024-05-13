How the Cardinals can buy and sell at the deadline with just one trade
By Curt Bishop
After starting the year 16-24, it appears that 2024 may end up being a repeat of 2023 for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Much to the dismay of their fans, it might be time for them to initiate a rebuild and focus on the future. Fortunately, their roster is set up for them to be sellers at the trade deadline if need be.
But what if there was a way they could buy and sell this year at the deadline?
We've seen teams go this route before. The Cardinals themselves did it in 2018, while the Boston Red Sox chose this path in 2022. However, there is a way they could do both by making just one trade. There are a few teams that could allow them to do this, but the New York Yankees might be the team that could get them the best return possible.
Cardinals should package Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley to the Yankees
Obviously, it looks like the Cardinals will be punting on 2024 at this point. Sure, there's still time for a turnaround. But right now, they're looking at recording two consecutive losing seasons, which is almost unheard of for Cardinals fans.
But if the Cardinals package Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley to the Yankees, they could get a massive return and add players who are Major League ready and can help them accelerate a potential rebuild.
Packaging both Arenado and Helsley would net the Cardinals a massive haul.
Who could the Cardinals receive in return from the Yankees?
Prospects like Oswaldo Cabrera can play multiple positions, including every outfield spot, third base, and first base. This would give the Cardinals a player who could pick up the slack offensively if Paul Goldschmidt continues to struggle. More than likely, Goldschmidt's trade value will have taken a hit thanks to his early season struggles and current contract status.
Even DJ LeMahieu could be a solid addition, ultimately inheriting the starting third base job to replace Arenado. LeMahieu could even be used as a designated hitter and split the duties with Matt Carpenter and Alec Burleson.
The Cardinals could also potentially look to slide Jordan Walker back to his natural position of third base or move Tommy Edman back into the infield.
While the likes of Jasson Dominguez are ultimately off-limits, St. Louis should do their due diligence and ask, especially considering the talent they are sending to the Bronx. Clayton Beeter is also a starting pitching prospect the Cardinals had previous interest in, and could be available for the right win-now pieces.
It's time for bolder action from John Mozeliak, Cardinals
At this point, it's time for bolder action from the Cardinals. They can no longer afford to remain stuck in the middle. Obviously, this is more of a selling move, but they could still add some very big pieces in return that could re-ignite some excitement within the fanbase that has been lost thanks to their sharp decline over the past few seasons.
John Mozeliak has contributed heavily to the decline of the Cardinals' organization, as have the team's owners. They've been stuck in neutral for the past few years, unsure if they want to contend or initiate a rebuild. This move would help them start the process and speed it along if they truly want to contend again and enter a better era of Cardinals baseball, one that could include them returning to their status as a perennial World Series contender.
It won't save their 2024 season, but it could enhance their chances of success in the future.