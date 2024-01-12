2 cost efficient relievers the Cardinals can sign with Jordan Hicks off the board
The St. Louis Cardinals missed a chance to bring back Jordan Hicks and put him in their bullpen for 2024. There are still several viable relievers that are available, however, that would fit the Cardinals' needs.
By Curt Bishop
Matt Moore is an option for the Cardinals
Moore, a former All-Star, was another reliever mentioned by Woo who could come at the Cardinals' preferred price range.
The veteran left-hander began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays as a starter. After stops with the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, and Philadelphia Phillies, Moore was converted to a relief role, where he shined with the Texas Rangers in 2022, posting a 1.95 ERA in 63 appearances.
Moore missed some time with an injury in 2023, but he still managed to appear in 50 games and post a 2.77 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians, and Miami Marlins. He also averaged 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, which makes him an ideal fit in the Cardinals bullpen.
St. Louis already does have two viable left-handers in Zack Thompson and John King, but the Cardinals are more likely to stretch Thompson out as a starter, which leaves room for another high-leverage lefty in their pen.
With more free agents coming off the board in recent weeks, we should start to see some movement, especially in the market for relievers as the offseason winds down and spring training approaches.