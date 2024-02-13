Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright's post-MLB career gets busier with latest gig
Adam Wainwright is going to be a busy man following his retirement. In addition to his music career and gig with FOX Sports, he'll also be working as an analyst on MLB Network.
By Curt Bishop
Even after calling it a career at the end of the 2023 season, former St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright is going to be a busy man. Wainwright already had his music career lined up when he took a job with FOX Sports as a full-time analyst. But he isn't stopping there.
On Tuesday, MLB Network announced that the recently retired right-hander and two-time World Series champion would be joining their crew, posting a video montage of several career highlights to welcome the newest addition to the team.
"Adam is a perfect example of everything that is good in this game," said MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa, who was a teammate of Wainwright's in 2009 and recently was his manager in the World Baseball Classic. "From pitching in the game's biggest moments to impacting lives off the field, this is one of the great guys our sport has to offer. MLB Network got way better today."
Adam Wainwright joins MLB Network as analyst
Wainwright should be a solid addition to the team at MLB Network. His knowledge of the game and experience as both a player and analyst should serve him well as he begins the next chapter of his life.
He'll make his MLB Network debut on March 28. On that day, the Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. He'll also be part of MLB Network's on-site crew on June 20 when the Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
Wainwright was a three-time All-Star during his career. He also won 20 games three times in his career. The right-hander closed out the NLCS and World Series during the Cardinals title run in 2006 and became a Cardinals legend in the process. He cemented his place among the Cardinals greats last September when he picked up career win No. 200 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
All-time, Wainwright owns a 3.53 ERA, a 200-128 win-loss record, and 2,202 strikeouts in his 18-years with the Cardinals.
Cardinals fans will see a lot of Wainwright on television with FOX Sports and now MLB Network.