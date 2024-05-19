Key Cardinals reliever finally nearing return to action
By Scott Rogust
The St. Louis Cardinals have not gotten off to the start that they expected in 2024. Despite spending money in free agency to fortify their rotation, their bats have gone cold, notably of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. But there has been a trend in the right direction as of late, as they won four of their last five games entering Saturday. With that, they have a half-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for fourth place in the NL Central. That's a positive, considering they were sitting in last place by themselves recently.
The good thing for the Cardinals is that their bullpen is only going to get better, based on the latest injury update.
According to MLB.com's John Denton, Keynan Middleton is set to pitch for Triple-A Springfield on Sunday while working his way back from a flexor tendon strain. After that, Middleton will pitch in a back-to-back this upcoming Wednesday and Thursday. Once completed, Midleton could return to the Cardinals.
Reliever Keynan Middleton could return to Cardinals soon
This is good news for the Cardinals, as the bullpen has been banged up. Not only has Middleton been sidelined, but also Giovanny Gallegos, who was sidelined early this month due to a right shoulder impingement.
Middleton signed with the Cardinals on a one-year, $6 million contract that also includes a club option for the 2025 season. After signing with the Cardinals, Middleton suffered the aforementioned flexor tendon strain in spring training and has been sidelined since March 16.
While in the minor leagues during his rehab stint, Middleton pitched in two games. In those contests, Middleton recorded one walk and zero strikeouts in one inning of work.
Last year, Middleton started with the Chicago White Sox before being dealt to the New York Yankees. Between the two teams, Middleton recorded a 3.38 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, 64 strikeouts, and 23 walks in 50.2 innings (51 games).
Having reinforcements in the bullpen is always a plus, and if all goes well this upcoming week, Middleton could make his Cardinals debut soon.