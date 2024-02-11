Cardinals rumors: Paul Goldschmidt future, surprise spring invite, PECOTA projection
Moises Gomez receives invite to Cardinals' spring training
As is the case every year, all 30 MLB teams invite some of their top prospects to spring training. This is done to determine whether they need more seasoning in the minor leagues, or if they are deserving of making it onto the major league roster. Just last year, the Cardinals invited then-top prospect Jordan Walker to spring training and later named him to the Opening Day roster.
This year, the Cardinals unveiled which prospects will head to Jupiter, Fla. for spring training. One of those players who earned an invitation is slugger Moises Gomez. This comes after he was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis just last week.
Gomez was designated for assignment by the team but was assigned to Triple-A after clearing waivers. Now, the outfielder receives a shot in spring training
Last season, Gomez was the team's 24th overall prospect, per MLB Prospect Pipeline. Spending time with Triple-A last season, Gomez recorded a .232 batting average, a .293 on-base percentage, a .457 slugging percentage, 30 home runs, 77 runs scored, 79 RBI, 119 hits, 180 strikeouts, and 39 walks in 514 at-bats.
Obviously, the strikeout-to-walk ratio is concerning. In fact, in three of the last four years, Gomez struck out over 150 times.
The Cardinals outfield is notoriously deep, so Gomez will have to do a lot in the spring to show he is worthy of a spot on the major league roster. With a strong spring, perhaps Gomez could earn consideration for a bench spot. If not, Gomez will likely head back to Memphis to start the 2024 season.