Cardinals Sonny Gray insurance policy could be a 2023 All-Star pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals replacement for Sonny Gray could be a 2023 All-Star who is surprisingly affordable.
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals biggest offseason addition was Sonny Gray, an ace-caliber starting pitcher John Mozeliak signed at an affordable price as compared to his contemporaries. Gray wants to win, and thinks this Cards team has a chance to do just that.
Unfortunately for Gray, he left his last spring training start with reported hamstring tightness. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, as Gray didn't want to speak with the media regarding his ailment until he talked to the team's training staff. Cardinals fans should learn more about Gray's status in the coming days, and if he will be available for Opening Day.
St. Louis overhauled their rotation this offseason but arguably should have done more. Adding Gray atop the rotation is fine, but Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson as secondary options won't cut it. Miles Mikolas is coming off a down year by his standards. Any extended absence by Gray would be a doomsday scenario for the Cards.
Who could replace Sonny Gray in the St. Louis Cardinals rotation?
If the Cardinals had a deep pitching staff, perhaps they could survive an injury to Sonny Gray. That is not the case, though, which is why they could seek help from outside the organization.
Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery seem unrealistic, as the Cardinals have been done spending for some time now. However, a modest investment like Michael Lorenzen could work.
Lorenzen was an AL All-Star with the Detroit Tigers in 2023 after a stellar first half. He was traded to the Phillies at the deadline and even threw a no-hitter before the bottom fell out on his entire campaign statistically. In Philadelphia, Lorenzen struggled mightily and was eventually relegated to the bullpen.
However, Lorenzen can be had for a relatively cheap asking price as compared to other available starters. He clearly has talent, and if the Cardinals (or any interested suitor) can tap into what made him successful with Detroit in the first half of the 2023 season, he's due for another strong year.