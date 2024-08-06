CeeDee Lamb holdout could be what Cowboys need as long as deal gets done
By Kinnu Singh
Beyond the 2024 season. the future of the Dallas Cowboys is quite uncertain. Head coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are all on the last year of their deals, while linebacker Micah Parsons will be entering his second year of eligibility for a contract extension.
As the Cowboys prepare for the 2024 season at training camp in Oxnard, California, Lamb has been nowhere to be found. The All-Pro wideout has missed the entirety of the team's offseason program as he negotiates for a long-term contract. Lamb is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.
There have been lingering questions about the Cowboys wide receiver depth behind Lamb, but training camp has provided some of the team's unheralded wideouts an opportunity to shine.
CeeDee Lamb's absence could benefit the Cowboys in the long run
Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert has put on a show as he enters his sophomore season. Tolbert has consistently gotten open against the Cowboys' starting defense and Prescott has looked in his direction constantly, according to The Athletic's Saad Yousuf.
Brandin Cooks, a seasoned veteran, has continued to look like a solid and dependable option. KaVontae Turpin, who made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in his rookie season last year, has contributed on jet sweeps and quick passes to the flat. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks has generated buzz and displayed a chemistry with Prescott, while wideout Tyron Billy-Johnson, an undrafted free agent from the 2019 NFL Draft, has emerged as a standout throughout training camp.
Lamb, who led the league in receptions (135) last season, would have taken a significant chunk of targets if he was present at training camp. With Lamb sidelined, Prescott has gotten an opportunity to spread the ball around and develop chemistry with his other options at the wide receiver position.
If the Cowboys can sign Lamb to a deal before the start of the regular season, these extra snaps for the backup wideouts could prove to be extremely beneficial to the team's success in the long run. The more truth Prescott has in Tolbert, Brooks, or even Billy-Johnson, the more likely he will be to trust them when defenses elect to take Lamb away with double coverage.
Still, Dallas needs to find a way to get their star wide receiver signed. Lamb was named a first-team All-Pro after posting 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2023 season.