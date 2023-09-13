1 advantage the Boston Celtics have over every Atlantic Division team
The Boston Celtics are the early favorites to win the Atlantic Division. Here's one advantage they hold over every team.
Celtics' advantage over 76ers: Frontcourt depth
Forget the Sixers' struggles to defend Jayson Tatum at the point of attack in Game 7. Forget the general malaise that settles over Philly every regular season or the team's worrying history of postseason collapses — many of which happen to involve a victorious Celtics team.
Beyond the simple weight of history, the Celtics hold a clear advantage over Philadelphia in the frontcourt. Not because the Celtics have the best frontcourt player, of course. That title belongs to Joel Embiid. But, because the Celtics hold depth and diversity in the frontcourt, which can be used to neutralize and even exploit the reigning MVP.
The Kristaps Porzingis trade was a fascinating pivot for the Celtics' front office. On the surface, he doesn't feel like a direct response to Embiid's presence. Porzingis is still rail-thin and he doesn't handle Embiid's physicality well in the post. In a straight one-on-one matchup, Embiid wins every time.
But, Porzingis is still a dominant rim protector with a 7-foot-6 wingspan that even Embiid can't ignore. There is also the matter of Embiid's defense, and how Porzinigis' presence will bend the floor. Embiid struggles to guard out in space and the Celtics have given the Sixers trouble with five-out lineups built around Al Horford in the past. Porzingis is a whole new animal, with range way behind the NBA 3-point line and a nifty face-up game to boot.
Boston also has Horford, who still has Embiid's number on the defensive end in big games. Robert Williams is a talented former All-Defensive center who can block shots and play vertically above the rim, giving Embiid defensive headaches with his timely cuts to the rim as he tries to clean up messes made by the Sixers' shoddy perimeter defenders.
Embiid is the best player on the floor when these two teams meet, but the Celtics have a unique frontcourt concoction capable of slowing him down.