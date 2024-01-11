Chelsea vs. Fulham live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Chelsea play Fulham in a west London derby in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Chelsea and Fulham both lost the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-finals this week but it is back to Premier League action this Saturday.
The Blues lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough but will be expected to overturn this defeat in the second leg at Stamford Bridge later this month. Fulham were a goal up at halftime against Liverpool but went on to lose 2-1.
Willian scored the Cottagers' goal against the Reds and he has now scored five goals in 20 games in all competitions this season. The Brazilian won the Premier League twice with Chelsea but now faces them in the colors of their West London rivals.
When the two sides met at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, Chelsea won 2-0. Their goalscorers that day were Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja.
Mauricio Pochettino's side are now 10th in the Premier League but have won their last two games in the competition. They beat Crystal Palace 2-1 and Luton Town 3-2 with Noni Madueke scoring the winner in both games.
Fulham are 13th in the division but go into this game on the back of defeating Arsenal 2-1 in their last league game. Raul Jiminez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid got thier goals against the Gunners.
This fixture usually takes place with Chelsea much further up the league. This weekend's game is a mid-table clash but it is still a big game with local bragging rights at stake.
How to watch Chelsea vs. Fulham in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 13
- Start Time: 7.30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.