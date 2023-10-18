Chelsea vs. Arsenal live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Chelsea play Arsenal in a London derby this weekend where anything could happen. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Chelsea and Arsenal are two London sides that have had mixed fortunes as of late. The Gunners came close to clinching the Premier League title last season and are currently in second place in the division. The Blues finished the last campaign in 12th and are now 11th in the league.
Mikel Arteta has done a stellar job with Arsenal and their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in their last game showed that they can be title contenders again. They along with their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are the only teams that are so far undefeated in the division.
Chelsea have continued to struggle this season, despite the enormous investment in the side by Todd Boehly. Where they are in the division reflects this, although they do go into this game on the back of two victories.
Their last match was a 4-1 victory over Burnley which saw Raheem Sterling get on the scoresheet. Sterling has been left out of the latest England squads but is starting to show a bit of form at Stamford Bridge.
The match this weekend sees Kai Havertz return to Stamford Bridge. Havertz scored the winner for Chelsea in their Champions League final win over Manchester City. However, he has struggled since joining the Gunners.
It will also be a big game for Declan Rice who was let go by Chelsea at the age of just 14. Now a Europa Conference League winner with West Ham United and the most expensive English player, he has proved that the Blues were wrong to release him from their academy.
How to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the Premeir League
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
- Start Time: 12:30 ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: NBC
Fans can watch this Premier League game on NBC.