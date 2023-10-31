Chelsea vs. Blackburn Rovers live stream, schedule preview: Watch EFL Cup online
Five-time winners of the EFL Cup, Chelsea, take on Blackburn Rovers who have won the competition once, in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
Chelsea go into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss at home to Brentford in a West London derby. The Blues need to make amends for this defeat as they return to Stamford Bridge when they host Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently 11th in the Premier League, which is just one place above where they finished last season. Chelsea are showing that despite the money that has been spent on their squad, they perform like a mid-table team.
They have no European soccer this season and given their current league form, there is no guarantee they will qualify for it for next season. The cup competitions could be their best chance at qualifying for Europe, so Pochettino must take this tournament seriously.
Blackburn are 12th in the Championship and will relish the opportunity to take on an out-of-form Chelsea side. However, they did also lose their last game at the hands of Swansea City.
Rovers produced a shock last season in the EFL Cup as they defeated West Ham United on penalties and they will be looking to produce another scalp in the capital.
Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have also had some remarkable results in the competition so far in this campaign. They edged past Walsall 4-3 before defeating Harrogate Town 8-0 and then defeated Cardiff City 5-2.
How to watch Chelsea vs. Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Start Time: 15:45 ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Fans can watch this EFL Cup fixture live on ESPN.