Chicago Bears: Ranking the 5 best Thanksgiving games in team history
The Chicago Bears have a long and successful history in the National Football League. They have had their share of highlights on Thanksgiving.
2. Bears 23, Lions 16 (2018)
These days, under head coach Matt Eberflus, the Bears’ defense bears zero resemblance to a relentless unit that paved the way for a division title five years ago.
It was Matt Nagy’s debut season as the Chicago Bears' latest head coach. Earlier that offseason, then-general manager Ryan Pace swung a deal with the Raiders for talented Khalil Mack, the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. The team gave up plenty to obtain the standout pass rusher. When it was all said and done, it paid off to the tune of a 12-4 record and an NFC North title.
Along the way, there were some bumps. On Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field, Nagy’s club had their hands full with a pesky Lions’ team that would finish the season in the NFC North basement with a 6-10 record. Detroit would take a 13-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
Chase Daniel was the Bears’ quarterback that day, and his 14-yard TD connection with Tarik Cohen put Chicago on time. The Lions would bounce back and tie the score midway through the quarter, and quarterback Matthew Stafford got the ball back with 6:09 to play and immediately threw the ball to Bears’ safety Eddie Jackson. He returned the ball 41 yards for the deciding touchdowns. Chicago’s defense picked off Stafford later in the game to cement the win.