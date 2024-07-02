Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
What better complement to your Fourth of July weekend festivities than some NWSL? To get things started on Saturday afternoon, we've got a matchup on ESPN in the Windy City, featuring the sinking Houston Dash and a Chicago Red Stars team coming off a massive result out west.
Led by assistant coach Ricky Clarke in arguably the toughest venue to play in the league, CPKC Stadium, Houston held on for as much as it could last week. Temwa Chawinga was ultimately the difference, as she usually has been in her debut season. The bigger story hasn't been the Dash's defense anchored by the veteran Jane Campbell, it has been the offense.
The attack has been completely non-existent since that 3-0 drubbing of the North Carolina Courage at the end of May. New coach. New season. Same problem up front.
No goals in four straight matches is hard to do. Somehow, the Dash managed to accomplish that feat. Looking at the season as a whole, the Texas outfit has failed to score in eight of its 15 games, no team has failed to do so more often in the NWSL in 2024. Diana Ordoñez is the only Dash player with multiple goals. If you examine expected goals, only the last place Utah Royals are worse. Despite the scoring drought, the club is still just four points behind Bay FC in eighth position.
On the opposite end, the home side this weekend just put an end to its poor run of form in Southern California. Lorne Donaldson's Red Stars eased past San Diego Wave FC in its first match without Casey Stoney, 3-0. Jameese Joseph played a part in both second-half goals to put the nail in SD's coffin on Friday evening. The rookie netted her first professional goal thanks to her work rate off the ball, forcing the former World Cup champion Abby Dahlkemper into a mistake which she confidently took advantage of.
It's not a Chicago performance without mentioning Mallory Swanson. She was brilliant as well, almost tying San Diego's shots on target total herself. The win moved Chicago just four points behind fifth position.
At home, however, Chicago has struggled. Its six points at SeatGeek Stadium are the second-fewest recorded in home matches in the NWSL, behind only Utah.
This will be the 31st meeting between these two foes all-time across all competitions since 2014. Chicago owns a 14-8-8 record, outscoring the Dash by 10 total goals. The most recent regular season battle was down at Shell Energy Stadium in the Space City, a match Penelope Hocking won with a 68th-minute breakthrough goal moments after entering the pitch. With that being said, Houston has still won four of the last seven matchups with the Red Stars in league play.
Predicted starting XIs for Red Stars vs. Dash
Chicago Red Stars (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Hannah Anderson, Sam Staab, Natalia Kuikka, Tatumn Milazzo
Midfielders: Cari Roccaro, Leilanni Nesbeth, Jenna Bike, Ally Cook
Forwards: Jameese Joseph, Mallory Swanson
Houston Dash (3-5-2)
Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell
Defenders: Tarciane, Natalie Jacobs, Paige Nielsen
Midfielders: Avery Patterson, Amanda West, Sarah Puntigam, Sophie Schmidt, Michelle Alozie
Forwards: Ramona Bachmann, Diana Ordoñez
How to watch Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: SeatGeek Stadium
(Bridgeview, Illinois)
- TV info/Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Prediction: Chicago Red Stars 1-0 Houston Dash