Chiefs Rumors: New Chris Jones suitors, Stephen A blasts front office, Moore

Chiefs Rumors: NFL expert projects big season from Skyy Moore
The Chiefs' explosive offense led the NFL in receiving yards last season. That makes it easy to forget how fragile the actual receiving corps felt following Tyreek Hill's departure for Miami. Travis Kelce's rapport with Mahomes makes up for a lot, but the wide receiver room was not terribly effective.
In a recent interview with Mike Florio of NBC Sports, NFL expert Peter King expressed major concerns about the group overall. "Each of the last two years, [the Chiefs] have had giant defections in the receiving corps," said King. On top of Hill's departure, the Chiefs are now without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, who both played important roles in last season's Super Bowl run.
When asked who the potential breakout candidate is for a team in desparate need of WR help, King pointed to second-year wideout Skyy Moore.
"I'm very bullish on Moore," said King. "It's because in this offseason, Skyy Moore found out where is Mahomes working out, and he just went there. All the time."
That newfound connection between Mahomes and his spritely young target could pay huge dividends for an offense once again in limbo. The Chiefs are always going to score points — that's not really a concern — but it changes the game if Mahomes as a legitimate WR weapon he's comfortable going to in big moments. Moore, a 5-foot-10 speedster and second-round pick out of Western Michigan in the 2022 NFL Draft, could emerge as that dynamic big-play target Mahomes previously lacked beyond Kelce.
Moore appeared in 16 games (three starts) for the Chiefs last season. He hauled in 22 receptions on 33 targets for 250 yards, which places him at 11.4 yards per catch. He didn't find pay dirt, but with the depth chart clearing out above him, expect Moore to end up on the receiving end of more Mahomes dimes in 2023. His primary competition for targets, other than Kelce, will be Marquez Valdes-Scantling and former first-round pick Kadarius Toney.