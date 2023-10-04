Chiefs Rumors: Claypool connection, Mahomes takes blame, Chris Jones contract prediction
- Don't count out Brett Veach dealing for Chase Claypool
- Patrick Mahomes shoulders blame for team's offensive woes
- Chris Jones is projected to cash out in the offseason
Chiefs Rumors: Here's what Chris Jones' next contract could look like
Chiefs fans were tormented for an entire summer by Chris Jones' ugly contract saga. They had better prepare for another tense showdown next offseason, when Jones has played out his one-year deal.
After holding out into Week 1 of the 2023 season, Jones signed a one-year contract in Kansas City worth up to $25 million including incentives. The Chiefs could still franchise-tag the star pass-rusher in 2024, thought their limited salary cap room may not financially allow them to do so.
Jones immediately made an impact in his first game back with the team and has racked up 3.5 sacks so far. With the temporary truce between Jones and Kansas City this season, the Chiefs won one battle, but they could be poised to lose the war.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler crowdsourced intel regarding a future Chris Jones contract for next spring, and one NFL agent predicted Jones would command a three-year, $90 million deal with an unspecified team.
Another executive "saw something short of that.... but close."
Prior to Jones' finalized deal, the Chiefs reportedly offered him a two-year deal worth $54.5 million. What Fowler's sources project for Jones' future contract has an extra year and a higher average annual value, but it passes the smell test.
2023 is expected to play out like a "prove-it" year for Jones, and based on Jones' track record, he's more than capable of bringing the heat. Will the Chiefs -- or any other interested suitors -- bring the checkbook?