Chiefs Rumors: Trade for Chris Jones replacement, Toney solutions, Taylor Swift fit
Chiefs Rumors: Trade proposal to possibly replace Chris Jones
There was a time before the start of the 2023 season and even in Week 1 when it appeared as if the Chiefs might trade star defensive tackle Chris Jones. Ultimately, Kansas City wisened up to get Jones on the field with a new deal for this year. Heading into the 2024 campaign, though, Jones' future with the franchise is anything but certain.
On one hand, the Chiefs clearly realized Jones' importance and could acquiesce to his demands to make something in the ballpark of $30 million per season on a new long-term deal. On the other, they could look to tag him or even tag and trade him. In the case of the latter, however, that would obviously leave Kansas City looking for a replacement.
Recently, ESPN insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler discussed some big-name NFL players who could be traded in the 2024 offseason, one of which was Washington Commanders star Jonathan Allen. As such, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report then cooked up a trade proposal that would send the former first-round pick to the Chiefs this offseason in a deal that would look like this.
Giving up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick for Allen, who has three years left on his contract after this season, would be a huge get for the Chiefs. Though he doesn't have the all-world ability that Jones does, he's a high-end player at the position who would be cost-controlled as the DT market continues to balloon thanks to Jones.
Again, this is all hypothetical for now. Perhaps the Chiefs have no intention of letting Jones walk. But if they do let him loose, then Kansas City could do far, far worse than Allen, especially at the price Ballentine is proposing.