Chiefs teammate claims Zay Flowers sparked fire that put KC over the edge
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie says Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers motivated L'Jarius Sneed to force a pivotal fumble in the AFC Championship Game.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the past five years, with a chance to win their third Lombardi Trophy in that span. This is all because the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on the road in the AFC Championship Game.
If there was one moment that changed the game, it was Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers fumbling while diving into the end zone. That was due to Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed knocking the football out of his hands. This came shortly after Flowers made a big catch at Sneed's expense and taunted him by throwing the football at him while on the ground.
After the game, Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie told the Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff that Sneed was upset after giving up the catch to Flowers. According to McDuffie, Sneed said "I'm going to get you back."
“That was by L.J.,” McDuffie said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “I know he was upset a couple of players earlier giving up the long ball. He said, ‘I’m going to get you back.’ And he did. And we on the ball so fast.”
Chiefs teammate says L'Jarius Sneed sought revenge on Zay Flowers after taunting penalty
Sneed certainly got Flowers back after that play.
The Ravens were close to making it a game in the second half. Trailing 17-7, Jackson connected with Flowers on a 54-yard pass. But as Flowers got up, he stood over Sneed and shoved the football into his chest. That reception was later reduced to 39 yards due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Four plays later, on a second-and-eight situation, Jackson would connect with Flowers on a short pass. The rookie wide receiver dove forward with a chance to break the plane, but Sneed knocked the football out of his hands. McDuffie recovered the fumble in the end zone to prevent the Ravens from putting points on the board. From there, the momentum continued to side with the Chiefs for the remaining time in regulation.
Sneed recorded five tackles, one fumble, and one defensive stop, while allowing four receptions for 70 yards on five targets, per Pro Football Focus.
This is another highlight for Sneed, who broke out as a top cornerback not only on the team, but in the entire NFL. It's perfect timing, as Sneed will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. Sneed shows that he can be a game-changer on defense, and will have the opportunity to further add to his resume with a strong showing against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.