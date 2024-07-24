Chiefs training camp scuffle should be terrifying the rest of the NFL
By Kinnu Singh
In the modern NFL, offseason training programs are no longer as grueling as they once were. Instead of two-a-day practices under the scorching sun, teams spend more time in meeting rooms and film sessions than they do on the field.
The restrictions, brought upon by the collective bargaining agreement, have not stopped the Kansas City Chiefs from bringing intensity to their practices. Head coach Andy Reid has been notorious for holding the most difficult training camp in the league.
This year appears to be no different for Reid and Co. as they begin their training camp on the Mosaic Training Fields at Missouri Western State University.
Small training camp skirmish shows Chiefs aren't getting complacent
A practice session got a little heated on Wednesday during a Chiefs training camp practice. In a video posted by KC Sports Network, Kansas City's starting offense can be seen facing the starting defense in an 11-on-11 session without pads.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scanned the field from left to right before dumping the ball off to wide receiver Kadarius Toney. After Toney cut inside to evade a defensive back, he was met by defensive end George Karlaftis, who laid out the wide receiver with a hard shoulder to the chest. Tight end Travis Kelce came to his offensive teammate's aid by bumping into Karlaftis and exchanging some words.
The energy and passion displayed is a good sign for anyone who was concerned about the Chiefs becoming blinding by their diamond rings. Complacency doesn't seem to have set in with this team. If it was going to, it likely would have by now. Reid has managed to keep his team hungry year after year, and it has led them to three Super Bowl championships and four Super Bowl appearances in the last five years.
As the latest NFL dynasty, the Chiefs will look to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships. They managed to retain their core players this offseason while retooling a depleting offensive unit. Right now, there seems to be quite a big gap in experience and talent between Kansas City and any other team in the NFL.