Chris Jones teased contract news before it broke, and Patrick Mahomes loved it
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle teased the NFL world about his looming contract extension, much to the delight of Patrick Mahomes
The news just broke about Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones signing a massive contract extension, but there was a teaser.
A few minutes before the deal broke, Jones submitted a cryptic tweet involving putting pen to paper, and true to form, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a kick out of it. Now, both Kansas City's offensive and defensive stalwarts are locked in for the foreseeable future.
Mahomes is already in the midst of a ten-year deal he signed back in 2020. That deal is a $477 million contract with another $26 million in potential bonuses, totaling $503 million. That deal has since been restructured. A reason why is for moves like this with Jones.
Patrick Mahomes is leaping with joy after the Kansas City Chiefs hit the jackpot by signing Chris Jones to a massive contract extension.
Despite winning back to back Super Bowls, the journey has not been easy this year for the Chiefs. The holdout of Jones had a lot to do with Kansas City's season opening loss to the Detroit Lions. Additionally, offensive inefficiency resulted in several losses and the Chiefs having to go on the road in the playoffs if they wished to make it back to the Super Bowl.
In the end, they did. After a bone-chilling home win over Miami in the Wild Card round, Kansas City traveled wide right and a bit north across the country to Orchard Park and took out the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The following week, they surfed up to Baltimore and shook off the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game despite struggling in the second half. Two weeks later, in the waning seconds of overtime, the Chiefs tossed a corndog against the San Francisco 49ers to secure their second straight Super Bowl title.
With Jones now locked in, the Chiefs look poised to win their third straight Super Bowl, which would be the first in NFL history. A couple of key holes need to be plugged in via the draft, but general manager Brett Veach has earned enough trust to make that happen. For now, the Chiefs can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they have locked down their cornerstone pieces on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, even though the news was teased earlier than expected.