How to Claim FanDuel $150 Bonus Bet Promo in Tennessee and Bet on App
Bet $5, unlock $150 in bonus bets to wager on your best bets!
This is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan with the NBA and NHL playoffs about to begin, the MLB season in full swing and tons of golf, tennis and UFC ahead.
FanDuel is boosting your bankroll to bet on ALL of the fun with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for new users, and it only takes a $5 bet to unlock it!
- FanDuel Tennessee Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Tennessee
- What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Tennessee?
- Is FanDuel Legit in Tennessee?
- Is FanDuel Legal in Tennessee?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Tennessee?
- What is the Best Tennessee Sportsbook?
- Best Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel Tennessee Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Tennessee
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
It doesn’t matter what you bet on and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
You’ll get your bonus bets as long as you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that give you the chance to cash in on sports betting without risking your own money!
If you win a bet you placed with bonus bets, you’ll get real money that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers.
The only downside to bonus bets is that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you (win or lose) since it’s house credit.
But that’s a small price to pay for the chance to cash in with no risk!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
You’ll see an option to apply bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as your bonus bets remain.
Click on your best bet to add it to your bet slip. When you go to place the bet, make sure you click the bonus option.
Then, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and place the bet.
You can use your bonus bets on ANY bet in any sport, but they expire seven days after you unlock them, so don’t wait too long to use yours.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Tennessee?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in Tennessee since November, 2020.
Is FanDuel Legit in Tennessee?
Yes. FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the nation, used by over a million sports bettors who trust it to handle their money.
Is FanDuel Legal in Tennessee?
Yes. FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Tennessee.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Tennessee?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Tennessee, including in-state teams. However, you cannot bet on individual college player props.
What is the Best Tennessee Sportsbook?
Tennessee has access to the best sportsbooks in the industry and you could make a strong case for FanDuel to be at the top of the list.
It has the best sports-betting app you’ll find, often features the biggest promotions and has tons of fun betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
But it doesn’t really matter what we say. You should figure it out for yourself!
If you sign up with multiple sportsbooks, you’ll be able to figure out which one you like the best and you’ll be able to unlock TONS of bonus bets – giving you a chance to cash in big with a small investment.
Best Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel has an awesome sign-up bonus in Tennessee, but there’s a couple other offers you might enjoy too.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available to you today in Tennessee:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.