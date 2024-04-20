How to Claim FanDuel Michigan $150 Bonus Bet Promo
Bet $5 on any game, win $150 in guaranteed bonus bets this week at FanDuel!
The Pistons and Red Wings won’t be in the playoffs this year, but you can still partake in the fun with guaranteed bonus bets at FanDuel!
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets if you sign up and bet your first $5 or more this week – giving you house money to bet on the NBA and NHL playoffs and anything else, including MLB, the PGA Tour and more.
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Michigan
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at FanDuel today:
- Click on this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
That’s it! You can bet on anything you want and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses for this bonus offer.
You’ll get your bonus bets within 72 hours of your first bet finishing as long as you deposited $10+ and put $5+ on your first bet.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Your FanDuel bonus bets will arrive as a pool of house credits that you can use to wager on sports instead of risking real money from your account.
If you win a bet you placed with bonus bets, you’ll win real cash that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers.
You should note that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when you wager (win or lose) because it’s house credit, but that’s to be expected!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
You’ll see an option to apply bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as you still have bonus bets left to spend at FanDuel.
Find your best bet and click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then, you’ll see the bonus credit option.
Select your bonus bets, type in how much you want to wager and then place the bet!
You can use these bonus bets on any bet in any sport, but you cannot combine them with another promotion and they expire in seven days.
Don’t wait too long to use yours!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
Yes. Online sports betting has been legal in Michigan since January, 2021.
Is FanDuel Legit in Michigan?
Yes. FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the nation and it’s a top choice in Michigan, too! Over 1 million sports bettors trust it to handle their money, and you can as well.
Is FanDuel Legal in Michigan?
Yes. FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Michigan.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Michigan?
Yes. You can bet on college sports in Michigan, including in-state teams and player props.
This can’t be said about many states, putting you at a unique advantage!
What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
Michigan is home to some of the very best sportsbooks in sports betting and FanDuel has a strong case to make as the top option.
It has the best app in the business, often features some of the best promotions and offers tons of fun betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
But that’s not to say that you should only sign up with one sportsbook.
If you sign up with several sportsbooks, you’ll be able to compare odds on any wager you want to place since different sportsbooks often offer differing odds.
And you can claim even MORE bonus bets that way!
Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel has a great welcome bonus in Michigan, but DraftKings has it beat.
Here are the top welcome bonuses available to you today in Michigan:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
