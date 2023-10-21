Clubhouse quotes and insights to how Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks defeated Phillies in Game 4
BIggest question facing Phillies entering Game 5
The status of right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel is easily the most pressing question facing the Philadelphia Phillies right now. The future Hall of Fame reliever has looked vulnerable all postseason, and has imploded against the Diamondbacks, and has single-handedly cost the Phillies both games in Arizona.
“Just strike-throwing ability and being able to command his pitches,” manager Rob Thomson said when asked about Kimbrel’s struggles.
Said Kimbrel: “I wouldn’t say the location wasn’t terrible. He just put a good swing on it.”
After the game, Kimbrel and other players expressed confidence that he would bounce back. After all, the Phillies will need him to. Their bullpen has been heavily taxed through four games, especially the high-leverage relievers, and they are unsure who will be available for Game 5. One option that Thomson did not rule out was having Ranger Suarez being available to pitch out of the bullpen.
Which makes it crucial for star right-hander Zack Wheeler to pitch deep into Game 5 for the Phillies. This is why the team signed him to a five-year, $118 million contract. For moments like these. He has delivered in these situations throughout his tenure in Philadelphia and they’ll need him to do so once again.
Their season would seemingly depend on it.