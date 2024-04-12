Colin Cowherd suggests the perfect NFL team for Tom Brady’s return
If Tom Brady were to make a NFL return, the Vikings make a whole lot of sense.
Just when you thought he was gone, Tom Brady is hinting at a potential NFL return. Is it likely that 47-year-old Brady will actually make a return when he has absolutely nothing to prove? Probably not. Can we actually rule this out? Definitely not. It's crazy since he's 47 years old, but this is Tom Brady we're talking about here.
When discussing this possibility on the DeepCut podcast, three teams were brought up. The New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Las Vegas Raiders. All three teams make some sort of sense for different reasons.
As fun as those three teams would be for Brady, those are far from the only intriguing landing spots for the GOAT.
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports outlines one landing spot in particular that would have an argument for the best possible landing spot for him: the Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings might be the perfect landing spot if Tom Brady seriously makes his return
It's probably not going to happen, because there's no emotional fit with Brady and the Minnesota Vikings. With the 49ers, he's from the area and always wanted to be a Niner. With the Raiders, he's an owner of the team. With the Patriots, well, that's obvious. He doesn't have such a connection to the Vikings franchise or Minnesota.
However, from a football perspective, this situation is hard to top and it could be something that Minnesota actually considers.
The Vikings are a team reminiscent of the Buccaneers before Brady joined them ahead of the 2020 campaign. At least on the offensive side of the ball. They're absolutely loaded.
The receiving core is outstanding with Justin Jefferson, arguably the best receiver in football, on one side and future star Jordan Addison on the other. Their tight end is T.J. Hockenson, one of the best at that position. The running back is Aaron Jones, a proven playoff performer who happened to average 4.6 yards per attempt last season.
What makes this fit so intriguing, and so similar to the Bucs situation, is that they could just be a quarterback away. The pieces on the offensive side of the ball are in place, but Sam Darnold is projected to be the team's starter. It's safe to say Minnesota isn't going anywhere with him under center. With Brady though? Is it at all possible they make a deep playoff run?
Minnesota would have to stay somewhat competitive to get Brady interested, which might be too tall of a task for Darnold, but from a football perspective, the situation is a really good one for Brady if he does decide to come back.